Jessika L. Hiepler, 47, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, three years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and restitution of $432,925.35, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Court records show Hiepler pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud last September after being charged in August 2024. She also agreed to a forfeiture money judgment of $1,425,847.24.

For nearly 15 years, Hiepler managed finances for American Legion Post 34 in Lancaster. In 2019, she offered to “bail out” American Veterans Post 19, which was struggling financially, prosecutors said. Under the guise of helping, she assumed control of AMVETS Post 19’s finances and property.

Instead, Hiepler diverted funds, manipulated records, and stole from both groups. In messages later uncovered in court, she boasted of her scheme, writing, “Wizardry at work Madoff activated,” and, “Honestly all I want is my money. That’s it. I could care f***ing less about any of them.”

Hiepler fraudulently obtained AMVETS Post 19’s four-acre Lancaster property for $500,000, then sold it three years later for $1.95 million through her real estate investment company, pocketing a $1.425 million gain, authorities said.

“Jessika Hiepler abused the great reputation of veterans to win the trust of those who support them,” U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said. “All the while, she boasted about her schemes, mocked her victims, and celebrated her role in their misfortunes.”

American Legion Post 34 issued a statement following the guilty plea, calling it “a positive step” that brings resolution to an “unfortunate chapter” in the organization’s history. The board said it has worked since Hiepler’s removal to restore the honor, integrity, and community spirit of the post, highlighting new initiatives like financial reorganization, improved transparency, expanded community outreach, and new event programming.

“Since her removal, the board has been hard at work to ensure that we restore the honor, integrity, and community spirit of Post 34,” leadership wrote, urging members not to contact Hiepler or anyone associated with her. “Together, we can make Post 34 stronger than ever.”

The FBI Philadelphia Field Office led the investigation with help from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samuel Dalke and J. Andrew Jenemann prosecuted the case.

