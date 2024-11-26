“There was only one Jerry Lapp. I was lucky enough to marry him, and my kids are lucky enough to call him their father,” wrote his wife, Mary Ellen Lapp on Facebook. “He left his mark all over the world, here in Lancaster, all over Nepal, throughout the refugee community here, and the many, many places he traveled throughout his lifetime.”

Mary Ellen shared heartfelt memories of her husband, describing his zest for life and sense of adventure. Jerry loved hiking in the Himalayas, taking spontaneous drives to find snow, and introducing his family to Mongolian chanting music. Even in everyday moments, like rushing to events while shaving in the car, Jerry’s adventurous spirit was ever-present.

“Our life could be labeled as ‘adventures with Jerry,’” Mary Ellen wrote. “He believed in everyone around him more than we ever could believe in ourselves. His humble nature and generosity of spirit was always present.”

The Lapp family is inviting the community to honor Jerry by stepping outside their comfort zones, taking a bike ride, hiking, or simply being kind to others—small ways to continue his legacy.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist with funeral costs and secure a future for Jerry’s children. As of Monday, Nov. 25, it has raised more than $5,000 toward a $50,000 goal.

Contributions can be made on the GoFundMe page to support the family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

Editor's Note: This article originally was published including a funeral date but that information has yet to be confirmed so it was removed.

