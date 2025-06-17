Jere Musser Bagenstose, 70, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in April for the 1984 disappearance and death of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose, whose body has never been found.

At sentencing, Senior Judge John Kuhn called Bagenstose’s decision to conceal his wife’s body for decades “a level of callousness” that robbed her family of closure.

“We hope that today’s long-awaited sentence brings some measure of peace,” said Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams. “Maryann’s parents died never knowing what happened to her. Her son grew up without a mother. And her body was never recovered for a proper burial.”

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman told the court that Bagenstose subjected Maryann’s loved ones to “torture, agony and hell” for 40 years.

“He owes all of those people 40 years in accrued debt,” Fetterman said.

Maryann was last seen on June 5, 1984, at the couple’s Pequea Township home on West Willow Road. That day, she was supposed to appear at a custody hearing over their 2-year-old son but never arrived.

Inside the garage, investigators discovered a freshly dug 3-by-6-foot grave-shaped hole, covered with cardboard. A note claiming she had gone on a quick errand was later determined to be a forgery written by Bagenstose.

In 2018, forensic analysts confirmed the handwriting matched his. He was arrested in 2022.

During the trial, prosecutors laid out a motive: Maryann was having an affair, planned to report Bagenstose for selling a Corvette he didn’t own, and was seeking custody of their child. Days before she vanished, Maryann told co-workers, “If anything happens to me, it’s Jere.”

Despite being convicted in April, Bagenstose was briefly released on $925,000 bail, with conditions to stay in Lancaster County and observe a nightly curfew. That bail was denied again Tuesday, following sentencing.

Bagenstose kept his head down during the hearing and declined to address the court. Judge Kuhn noted the jury's verdict showed they believed “something happened that day that got out of control.”

The case was prosecuted by ADAs Fetterman and Jessica Collo. Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Chad Roberts and Brian McNally.

This marks only the second no-body homicide conviction in Lancaster County history.

