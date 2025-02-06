Jalen Bowers-Livingston, of the 500 block of South Prince Street, was found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance, carrying a firearm without a license, violating a protection from abuse order, evading arrest, and other charges, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Bowers-Livingston was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding along Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2023, authorities said. Troopers smelled marijuana and alcohol and began a field sobriety test on the driver, instructing passengers to remain inside. Instead, Bowers-Livingston took off running with a small bag, police said.

Troopers later recovered the bag, finding a loaded handgun, drugs, paraphernalia, and $250 cash, the DA's office said. Investigators identified Bowers-Livingston through his social media accounts linked to other occupants in the vehicle.

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Baker told the jury, “The Defendant was too young to have the gun, did not have a license to have that gun, and had a court order telling him not to have any guns. Despite that, the Defendant not only carried a gun but carried a gun with the drugs he was selling.”

Jurors deliberated for four hours before returning a guilty verdict on all counts.

The case was prosecuted by ADA Baker, and the charges were filed by PSP Trooper Edward Zema, officials said.

