Jadriel Perez-Quinones Sentenced For Armed Robbery Of Child

A Lancaster teen who lured an 11-year-old to a late-night meeting and pulled a gun on them during a botched robbery near a local elementary school has been sentenced to state prison, authorities announced on Feb. 14, 2025.

The Turkey Hill next to an elementary school where the robbery happened, located in the 800 block of South Duke Street

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Gavel.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/wesleyphotography
Jillian Pikora
Jadriel Perez-Quinones, 17, of the 800 block of South Duke Street, was sentenced to two-and-a-half to six years in state prison after pleading guilty on Jan. 27 to robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The attempted robbery happened on Feb. 16, 2024, outside a Turkey Hill in the 400 block of South Duke Street — the same location where another robbery involving a knife-wielding suspect occurred months later — and just steps from George Washington Elementary School, authorities said.

Perez-Quinones, then 16, had arranged to sell an iPhone to the victim through social media. But when the child arrived at 10:45 p.m., Perez-Quinones unzipped his jacket, revealed a handgun, and pointed it at the victim, demanding, “Give me the money.” The victim refused, and Perez-Quinones fled, investigators said.

Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras captured him approaching from his apartment complex, committing the crime, and running off through a nearby playground.

An attorney for Perez-Quinones claimed he struggles with “poor decision-making when he’s bored” but said he expects to earn his GED while incarcerated and become a “productive member” of society upon his release.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart prosecuted the case. Lancaster City Police Officer Harry Valverde filed the charges.

