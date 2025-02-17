Jadriel Perez-Quinones, 17, of the 800 block of South Duke Street, was sentenced to two-and-a-half to six years in state prison after pleading guilty on Jan. 27 to robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The attempted robbery happened on Feb. 16, 2024, outside a Turkey Hill in the 400 block of South Duke Street — the same location where another robbery involving a knife-wielding suspect occurred months later — and just steps from George Washington Elementary School, authorities said.

Perez-Quinones, then 16, had arranged to sell an iPhone to the victim through social media. But when the child arrived at 10:45 p.m., Perez-Quinones unzipped his jacket, revealed a handgun, and pointed it at the victim, demanding, “Give me the money.” The victim refused, and Perez-Quinones fled, investigators said.

Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras captured him approaching from his apartment complex, committing the crime, and running off through a nearby playground.

An attorney for Perez-Quinones claimed he struggles with “poor decision-making when he’s bored” but said he expects to earn his GED while incarcerated and become a “productive member” of society upon his release.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart prosecuted the case. Lancaster City Police Officer Harry Valverde filed the charges.

