Isalianie Vicente was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 20 in Lancaster, according to a release by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police on Tuesday, April 22 at 1:37 p.m.

She was wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, red pants, and black and white shoes when she disappeared, police said.

Vicente is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Isalianie’s whereabouts is urged to call Lancaster County Dispatch at 717-664-1180 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

