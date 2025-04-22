Fair 71°

Isalianie Vicente Has Been Missing From Her PA Home For Days

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Lancaster, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to bring her home.

 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Isalianie Vicente was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 20 in Lancaster, according to a release by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police on Tuesday, April 22 at 1:37 p.m.

She was wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, red pants, and black and white shoes when she disappeared, police said.

Vicente is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Isalianie’s whereabouts is urged to call Lancaster County Dispatch at 717-664-1180 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

