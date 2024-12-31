Infant Dies After Cardiac Arrest In Lancaster Home: Police (Developing)

Officers with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 800 block of Hilton Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest, authorities said.

Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures for nearly an hour but were unable to revive the child, according to the release.

Detectives and evidence technicians processed the scene and conducted interviews.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are urging anyone with information to call 717-735-3300.

