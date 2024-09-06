Horse Struck Dead By Van In Lancaster County: State Police

The 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by 20-year-old Leon Lapp of Atglen struck a horse standing on Churchtown Road just south of Main Street at 6:01 a.m., PSP Lancaster Trooper Joshua Croyle wrote in the release.

The Caravan was going south on the Road when it hit the horse then continued across the northbound lane of traffic, off the road, into a PP&L utility pole, Trooper Croyle explained.

The horse died from the initial impact of the crash, according to Croyle. Lapp and the 19-year-old man in his passenger seat were not injured in the crash. The Caravan was disabled and towed from the scene.

Lapp could have been charged with "33091 Driving on Roadways Laned For Traffic," as stated in the release, but it is marked "w" as in withdrawn and no court docket was filed for this crash.

