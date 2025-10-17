Help Sought ID’ing Man Who Groped Woman In Downtown Lancaster: Police

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 28, when the man came up behind a woman and groped her near North Queen and West Chestnut streets around 1:40 a.m., according to Lancaster police.

The individual fled the area immediately after, but was seen walking around downtown both before and after the assault, speaking with different people, investigators said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or email [email protected]. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s Crimewatch page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.