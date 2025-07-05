Harry Thomas, 41, is accused of attempting to stab an adult male during a confrontation on the 600 block of North Plum Street around 9:30 a.m., according to Lancaster City police.

The victim was not injured, authorities said.

Thomas fled to his home on the 500 block of Hand Avenue, where police quickly surrounded the area and closed down sidewalks and roadways out of “an abundance of caution.” Officers used a PA system to order him outside.

After about 45 minutes, Thomas surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police said.

The woman and a child inside the home were checked by medics. Neither was harmed.

Thomas is being charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats.

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

Police said this was an isolated incident and that Thomas and the victim knew each other.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.