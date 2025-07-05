Fair 84°

SHARE

Harry Thomas Charged After Hostage Standoff In Lancaster

A Lancaster man allegedly threatened another man with a knife and held a woman and child hostage, prompting a standoff and street closures, police announced on Saturday, July 5.

A Lancaster City Bureau of Police vehicle 

A Lancaster City Bureau of Police vehicle 

 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Harry Thomas, 41, is accused of attempting to stab an adult male during a confrontation on the 600 block of North Plum Street around 9:30 a.m., according to Lancaster City police.

The victim was not injured, authorities said.

Thomas fled to his home on the 500 block of Hand Avenue, where police quickly surrounded the area and closed down sidewalks and roadways out of “an abundance of caution.” Officers used a PA system to order him outside.

After about 45 minutes, Thomas surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police said.

The woman and a child inside the home were checked by medics. Neither was harmed.

Thomas is being charged with:

  • Felony Aggravated Assault.
  • Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats.
  • Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

Police said this was an isolated incident and that Thomas and the victim knew each other.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE