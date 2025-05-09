Gary L. Testerman Jr., 37, of the 100 block of Lancaster Pike South in Providence Township, was sentenced to two to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty in December to a 2023 DUI crash that left one victim unable to walk again, Judge Jeffrey Conrad ruled.

Testerman pleaded guilty to two counts of Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI, two counts of Misdemeanor DUI, and seven Summary Traffic Offenses, according to the DA's release and court records.

The crash occurred when Testerman was driving drunk on Lancaster Pike near Mt. Airy Road in Providence Township on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey said. His Ford Escape crossed into the northbound lane and struck a GMC Terrain head-on, causing “head injuries and numerous compound fractures” to a couple inside. All three were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, police said.

One of the victims — a woman — is now confined to a wheelchair and will never walk unassisted again, prosecutors said. She had planned to attend the sentencing but was undergoing another surgery to repair her leg, and instead submitted a letter to the court.

State Police on scene observed a strong odor of alcohol on Testerman and several empty alcohol shooter bottles in his SUV, Grothey said. His blood alcohol content was .259%, more than three times the legal limit of .08%.

Testerman refused a field sobriety test, and troopers discovered he was driving with a suspended license, without insurance, and with a fraudulent license plate, according to police.

Testerman has nearly a dozen prior traffic offenses between 2019 and 2023, public records show. He works as a welder, and his social media included a cover photo of a beer can shortly before the crash.

Since the crash, Testerman has posted photos of family, shared a recent engagement announcement, and appears to have traded the beer for Mountain Dew.

“I’m beside myself,” Testerman told the court before sentencing, attributing his actions to struggles with alcoholism. Judge Conrad acknowledged his otherwise decent life but told him, “You could have killed these people.”

In addition to his prison term, Testerman was ordered to pay more than $23,900 in restitution, the DA said.

The case was prosecuted by First Deputy ADA Cody Wade, who emphasized the “life-long injuries” inflicted and Testerman’s “astronomically high” BAC in urging a strong sentence.

The charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper George Puma.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.