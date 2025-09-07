Linetta Wells, 56, of Pottstown, died on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, when an SUV struck her as she directed traffic at Stone Mill and Plymouth roads in Manor Township around 7:38 a.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene one hour later, the office said.

Wells was employed by Wexcon, Inc., a utility contracting company based in Centre Township. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said she and other employees had been placed in “an incomplete traffic control pattern,” which created unsafe conditions leading to the fatal crash.

OSHA cited Wexcon for one serious violation and issued a $14,000 penalty, records show. A second citation was later withdrawn. The company reached an informal settlement with OSHA in March 2025, and the investigation was closed on June 26, 2025.

The coroner ruled Wells’ death accidental, caused by multiple traumatic injuries from the crash. Manor Township police said the SUV driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office determined in March 2025 that no charges would be filed against the driver.

Wells had worked for Wexcon since 2020. Originally from Saint George, South Carolina, she was remembered as a longtime traffic safety flagger.

Wexcon did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for comment on Thursday.

Additional information about her life was not immediately available.

