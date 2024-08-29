Fair 75°

Fatal Pedestrian Strike Near Dutch Wonderland (Developing)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle outside a hotel near multiple amusement parks, Lancaster County Wide Communication said on Thursday, Aug. 29. 

The 2270 block of Lincoln Highway East where a pedestrian was struck dead by the Fairfield Inn. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The strike happened at 2270 Lincoln Highway East at Fairfield Inn around 4:10 a.m., according to dispatchers. 

The person who was struck was already dead when first responders arrived, according LCWC. 

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to send a coroner to the scene. 

The deadly crash happened near multiple tourist attractions in the area like Dutch Wonderland and the Cartoon Network Hotel, as seen on Google Maps. 

The highway closed between Millstream Road and Witmer Road, which is the area from the Greenfield Road exit and the intersection of Pleasant Drive, but reopened around 7 a.m., according to PennDOT. 

East Lampeter Township Police is investigating. 

Check back here for updates on this developing situation. 

