Fatal Pedestrian Strike Near Dutch Wonderland (Developing)

The strike happened at 2270 Lincoln Highway East at Fairfield Inn around 4:10 a.m., according to dispatchers.

The person who was struck was already dead when first responders arrived, according LCWC.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to send a coroner to the scene.

The deadly crash happened near multiple tourist attractions in the area like Dutch Wonderland and the Cartoon Network Hotel, as seen on Google Maps.

The highway closed between Millstream Road and Witmer Road, which is the area from the Greenfield Road exit and the intersection of Pleasant Drive, but reopened around 7 a.m., according to PennDOT.

East Lampeter Township Police is investigating.

