The deadly three-vehicle crash happened at mile marker 268.4 in Penn Township, Lancaster County around 11:30 a.m., officials detailed.

A detour began being used on I-76 West at Exit 286 - Reading starting at 12:35 p.m. and ending just before 5:45 p.m., according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating this fatal crash.

