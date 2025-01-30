Erik Weidling, 21, of Enger, Germany, was sentenced to four and a half to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communication facility, Lancaster County prosecutors said.

Weidling met the girl online and flew to Pennsylvania in February 2024, staying at the Blue Note Hotel in Marietta before moving into her East Donegal Township home, investigators said. Police caught him hiding in the girl’s bedroom after responding to a trespassing call on March 8.

During the investigation, authorities learned Weidling knew the girl was underage but claimed to be 17, even creating a fake German identification card to support his lie, Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said in court.

“This was not a case of ‘star-crossed lovers,’” Haverstick told the judge. “He had a plan.”

Weidling also lied to the victim’s mother when confronted, according to prosecutors. The girl later told police that he was aggressive during sexual acts, leaving her with visible injuries.

In court, Weidling claimed he didn’t know his actions were illegal in the U.S. and said he wouldn’t have come if he had known. His father pleaded for leniency through an interpreter, describing his upbringing in Germany and stating that their family "stands behind him" and wants him to return home as soon as possible.

Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Weidling after a 90-day pre-sentence investigation. Once his prison term is complete, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take custody of him for deportation.

