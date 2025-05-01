Elena Murariu, 55, of West Donegal Township, was one of two drivers hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Turnpike and Bossler roads at 5:23 p.m., police said. Emergency crews had to extricate one of the drivers trapped in their vehicle, authorities added.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment, but Murariu was later pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. in the operating room at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner ruled Murariu's death accidental, citing multiple traumatic injuries as the cause.

Police have not said which vehicle Murariu was driving at the time of the crash. The other driver's condition was not released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Northwest Regional Police Department in Lancaster County.

