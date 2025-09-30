Dutch Wonderland Inn To Replace Cartoon Network Hotel In Lancaster

Dutch Wonderland announced plans for the brand-new Dutch Wonderland Inn, which will replace the Cartoon Network Hotel along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to a release.

The inn will be “located just steps away from Dutch Wonderland theme park” and is scheduled to open in late March 2026, the release said.

The rebranded property will feature 155 family rooms and four suites, along with family-friendly amenities such as a restaurant, arcade, outdoor pool with splash pad, and an indoor pool that will remain open year-round. Guests can also expect visits from park characters like Duke the Dragon and Princess Brooke.

Rates will start at $199 per night, with “Stay and Play” packages available that include up to three single-day tickets to Dutch Wonderland.

“The Inn will offer a place where families can sit back, relax, and enjoy their evening after a full day of fun at the Kingdom for Kids,” Dutch Wonderland said in the release.

Those looking to experience the Cartoon Network Hotel one last time have until Jan. 1, 2026, to book a stay before the transition.

More information is available at the Dutch Wonderland Inn website.

