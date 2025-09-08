The crash happened in front of 330 Twin County Road at 10:13 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, according to PSP Lancaster.

Investigators said Dustin C. Stewart, 47, of Reading, was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee northbound and failed to stay in his lane while negotiating a curve. His Jeep struck the rear of a 2025 Ram 1500 driven by Charles E. Drevo, 58, of Bel Air, and then hit a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Robert M. McNeal, 45, of Honey Brook.

Stewart and a 12-year-old passenger in his Jeep were transported by Fivepointville Ambulance to Reading Tower Health with suspected minor and unknown injuries. Drevo was also hospitalized with suspected minor injuries, PSP said. McNeal was taken by New Holland Ambulance with injuries of unknown severity.

All five occupants were transported to Reading Tower Health, according to the release. The roadway was wet with light rain at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews from Caernarvon Fire Company and Elverson-Honey Brook EMS were first dispatched to the scene. The Lancaster County 911 Center quickly upgraded the call to entrapment, bringing in Tower Health paramedics, Honey Brook Fire Company’s rescue truck, and additional EMS units. Dispatchers reported multiple callers saying a person was trapped.

Chief 34 Fisher of Caernarvon Fire confirmed two people were trapped in separate vehicles. Crews from Caernarvon and Honey Brook Fire Companies performed extrications while EMS triaged five patients—three requiring basic life support and two advanced life support. Thanks to fast work by firefighters, all victims were turned over to EMS shortly after arrival.

Six ambulances responded, including units from Elverson-Honey Brook, Tower Direct, Fivepointville, and New Holland. Ambulance 36 was recalled early to help cover other calls as regional EMS resources were stretched thin. Fire crews remained on scene for traffic control and lighting support for Pennsylvania State Police.

Stewart was cited for DUI/unsafe driving.

