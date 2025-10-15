Fair 49°

Dorothy Stoltzfus Ejected, Killed In High-Speed Crash: PSP

A 21-year-old woman was ejected and killed after a vehicle struck a utility pole during a high-speed crash, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Dorothy Stoltzfus @dorothy.stoltzfus.409410
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Dorothy Stoltzfus @dorothy.stoltzfus.409410
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Dorothy Joy Stoltzfus, 21, of Lancaster, was the passenger in a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 17-year-old boy from Gap when the vehicle crashed on Mine Road west of Buck Hill Road at 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, troopers said.

The teen driver had been speeding, attempted to pass another car, and failed to negotiate a curve before losing control and striking a PP&L utility pole, police said.

Stoltzfus, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by Christiana EMS. The driver suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

Stoltzfus was a member of Honey Brook Community Church and worked at a market stand in Annapolis, Maryland, and Amish Trader, according to her obituary from Shivery Funeral Home. She was remembered as a selfless person with “a huge heart” who loved people and had “the gift of bringing out the best in others.”

Her funeral service will take place at Ridgeview Mennonite Church / Branch Community Church in Gordonville on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., with viewings following the service.

Her employer, Amish Trader, said in a Facebook statement

“We are deeply sorry to share that Dorothy passed away following a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. We are grieving this tremendous loss together. Dorothy was a valued part of our team, and her absence will be deeply felt by all of us.”

She is survived by her parents, Levi K. and Nancy Miller Stoltzfus, siblings Caleb and Hosanna, her grandparents, and extended family.

