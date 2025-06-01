Dennis Iluminado Martinez, 39, of Brooklyn, was ordered by Lancaster County Magisterial District Judge Jodie Richardson to face trial in the Court of Common Pleas on more than 50 felony and misdemeanor charges, including two counts of Rape of a Child, four counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, 15 counts of Indecent Assault of a Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Incest, among others.

Martinez remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail, after Judge Richardson denied his attorney’s request to lower it.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa, who is prosecuting the case, called Martinez a “violent criminal,” arguing that the amount of time it took to locate him and extradite him from New York justified the bail amount. Ponessa noted that Martinez refused to sign extradition paperwork and that his lengthy incarceration since late 2023 was “his own fault.”

Martinez spoke out during the hearing, accusing Ponessa of “lying” and claiming, “I have a lot of evidence” that would prove his innocence.

Victims Detail Years Of Sexual Abuse Starting As Young As 5

Four young women — all minors at the time of the alleged abuse — testified in court about years of repeated sexual assaults by Martinez, which occurred at multiple homes across Lancaster City between 2006 and 2020.

One of the victims, now 18, told the court she was first abused at age 8 and that Martinez raped and molested her continuously until she was 13 or 14 years old.

“If he wanted to wake up at 9 a.m. on a Friday and touch me, he would do that,” she said tearfully. “If he wanted to touch me at 10 o’clock at night, he would do that.”

A second victim, now 27, said Martinez began abusing her when she was about 5 years old. A third victim, now 26, said Martinez watched her shower and forced her into closets to sexually assault her. That abuse began when she was 8 and continued around her 13th birthday.

The fourth victim, also 18, drove from New York to testify. She said Martinez began abusing her when she was just 10 years old, and it continued until she was 14 or 15.

Two of the girls testified that Martinez offered them manicures in exchange for sexual favors. He would abuse them simultaneously and often made them sexually touch one another, they said.

Charges Span Years, Extradition From New York Took Time

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police had been investigating Martinez since October 2022, when they were alerted that three children had suffered “abuse [that] occurred over an extended period of time, at least several years,” according to a police release.

Initially, police identified three victims between the ages of 11 and 16, with two incidents of incest specifically reported, according to court documents.

Martinez was charged in September 2023 with 53 criminal offenses. He was located in New York City and arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Authorities confirmed the case expanded to include four victims, all of whom bravely testified.

Call For Additional Victims To Come Forward

Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

“The Lancaster City Bureau of Police has reason to believe that Martinez has sexually abused other individuals who have yet to come forward,” investigators said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jared Snader at (717) 735-3357 or submit a tip anonymously via CrimeWatch.

