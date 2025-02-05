Deandre Lamar Gibbs, 23, waived the hearing before Judge Andrew LeFever on Friday, Jan. 31, on charges including sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault, according to court records.

Gibbs is accused of assaulting the victim at his home on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue in March 2024, Lancaster City police said.

Investigators said Gibbs entered the shower while the victim was washing and groped her without consent. After she got dressed, Gibbs allegedly removed her clothes and ordered her to perform sexual acts despite her objections. The victim told police she complied after Gibbs forced her, and he then raped her, authorities said.

In a recorded phone call, Gibbs admitted to having sex with the victim without her consent, according to police.

The victim reported the assault in August 2024, leading to an investigation by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Micaela Heckman. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lapp.

