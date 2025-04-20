Deandra Lynette Cooper, 40, of Lancaster, was arrested for endangering the welfare of children and simple assault after an altercation on the 1000 block of North Lime Street on Tuesday, April 1, according to Manheim Township Police.

Officers responded to a report of an assault and spoke with the victim, who said Cooper began beating them during a fight. While the victim was being attacked, a 5-month-old baby was strapped to their chest in a baby carrier, police said.

Cooper allegedly struck the baby while trying to hit the victim. The victim suffered injuries to their nose, bottom lip, and hands, according to the criminal complaint.

Cooper was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison for preliminary arraignment on the same day, authorities said.

