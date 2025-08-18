David Terrell Porter Jr., 29, of Bowie, Maryland, allegedly approached the victim shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 29, as she sat in the driver’s seat of her vehicle in the first block of Caroline Street, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Porter is accused of firing a gun twice into the car, with both rounds striking the driver’s side of the vehicle, investigators said. The woman was not injured.

Porter was charged with felony attempted criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Adam Witkonis on June 29. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $900,000 bail, records show.

Porter waived his preliminary hearing on Monday, July 29, and his case will now proceed to county court. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa is prosecuting the case, and Officer Gunnar Royer filed the charges.

