Dante Ashford Sentenced After Stolen Car Chase With Gun

A man who sparked a wild stolen car chase across multiple townships while armed with a gun has been sentenced to state prison, prosecutors announced on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Dante James Ashford

 Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Dante James Ashford, 21, was sentenced in Lancaster County Court on Thursday, Aug. 22, by Judge Merrill Spahn.

Ashford and three others triggered a high-speed pursuit on Route 283 in Mount Joy and Rapho townships in February 2023 after officers spotted their stolen car. Police forced the vehicle to a stop near Meadow View Road, where Ashford fled on foot and tossed a concealed firearm, investigators said. Officers quickly captured him.

The gun was illegal for Ashford to carry because of prior felony convictions, prosecutors said. Investigators later determined the vehicle had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Berks County days earlier.

A jury convicted Ashford in May of person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, and evading arrest.

Judge Spahn told Ashford that his “dangerous conduct” could not be ignored. “There needs to be accountability,” the judge said at sentencing.

First Deputy Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade called Ashford’s record “a steady mix of firearms and drugs,” adding, “This will be his sixth chance.”

Northwest Regional Police were credited with stopping the chase and arresting Ashford. Officer Bradley Redinger filed the charges.

