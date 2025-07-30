Daniel Lee Orlando, 33, of the 700 block of Manor Street, waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Adam Witkonis on Wednesday, July 23, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Orlando is accused of aiding 34-year-old Venecia Lopez as she pulled a gun and fired three shots into a Prospect Street residence just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, investigators said. Four people were inside when the bullets tore through the home.

Surveillance video captured the chilling moments Lopez called for her gun from a car while Orlando held the front door open. After the shots rang out, police say Lopez handed the weapon to Orlando, who fled on foot and gave it to a 12-year-old girl on Caroline Street.

Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras tracked Orlando carrying the gun across the city. In a later police interview, Orlando admitted to taking the firearm in an effort to hide it from authorities. A search of the Caroline Street home where the gun was stashed turned up empty, officers said.

Both Lopez and Orlando admitted to their roles in the shooting. Police said Lopez remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail, while Orlando is being held on $500,000 cash bail.

Officer Harry Valverde filed the charges. Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson will prosecute the case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

