Dakoda Fissel Westfall, 27, gave the teen beer and liquor until she vomited — then took advantage of her unconscious state inside his Slate Hill Road home in July 2022, according to Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lapp.

A jury convicted Westfall in March following a disturbing three-day trial. He was found guilty of:

Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent.

Indecent Assault Of An Unconscious Person.

Indecent Assault Without Consent.

Corruption Of Minors.

Furnishing Liquor To A Minor.

At sentencing on Tuesday, June 18, Judge Jeffrey Conrad called it a “sad and tragic day,” telling Westfall that he “had so many things going right” before alcohol and arrogance ruined lives.

Lapp told the court that Westfall “showed no remorse,” even after watching the girl get violently sick from the alcohol he supplied. “He assaulted her anyway,” she said.

Before receiving his sentence, Westfall told the court, “I was wrong in every aspect, including morally. I feel guilty, horrified, and furious at myself.” He added, “I wouldn’t dare ask for forgiveness,” but hoped the teen “finds peace.”

Judge Conrad said humility wasn’t enough. “People must be held accountable,” he said, sentencing Westfall to three to eight years in state prison and ordering lifetime sex offender registration.

Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kurt Yannelli.

