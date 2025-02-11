Emanual Blank, 31, of Gap, was riding a scooter eastbound on Old Philadelphia Pike with his 6-year-old and 15-month-old sons when a Mercedes Sprinter van struck them at 3:03 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, state police said.

First responders rushed to the scene, flying the 6-year-old to Hershey Medical Center, while Blank and the 15-month-old were taken to Lancaster General Hospital. Blank later succumbed to his injuries at LGH, authorities said.

The operator of the van was uninjured. Both children remain in critical condition.

The Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit, Troop J Forensic Services Unit, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Station at 717-299-7650.

