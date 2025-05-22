Convicted Felon, Wife Sentenced In Lancaster County Armed Robbery Spree: DA

Emily Ann Brown, 39, of Marietta, was sentenced to five to 10 years after pleading guilty on Tuesday to three counts of robbery and three counts of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Her husband and co-defendant, Michael Allen Brown, 48, pleaded guilty to the same charges in February and received an identical sentence.

The pair’s violent spree began in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Emily Brown, armed with what she claimed was a gun, stormed into Rutter’s at 1155 River Road in East Donegal Township around 12:13 a.m., demanding cash from the clerk. She fled in Michael’s black Hyundai Elantra, which authorities say he used as the getaway car.

Around 6:32 a.m., the couple struck again at another Rutter’s located at 3849 Hempland Road in West Hempfield Township. Later that morning, at 11:24 a.m., Columbia Borough Police responded to a third robbery at Turkey Hill, 301 Linden Street, which followed the same pattern: Emily rushed in, threatened staff, and fled in the waiting Elantra.

All three robberies were caught on surveillance video. Investigators were able to trace the license plate on the getaway car to a parking spot behind the Browns’ apartment on the 500 block of East Market Street in Marietta. Officers arrested the couple at their home.

In an interview with investigators, Emily Brown confessed to the crimes, stating they committed the robberies to fund a crack cocaine purchase. She claimed Michael initially objected but she convinced him to participate.

At the time of their arrest, both were charged with three felonies for robbery – threatening immediate serious injury and three felonies for criminal conspiracy – robbery – threatening immediate serious injury, their court dockets show. They were held at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail — set at $50,000 for Emily and $70,000 for Michael during a joint preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jodie E. Richardson.

Michael Brown has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1996 in Columbia and Montour counties. His convictions include offenses involving drugs, theft, and robberies, though this case marked his first charge in Lancaster County.

At sentencing, Emily declined to speak when given the opportunity. Judge Merrill Spahn imposed the sentence. First Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson prosecuted the case, and Susquehanna Regional Police Officer Michael Kimes filed the charges.

