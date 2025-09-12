Jared Michael Sweigard, 43, of East Pennsboro Township, pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the October 2024 incidents and was sentenced to two to five years in state prison, followed by five years of probation, according to Judge David Ashworth.

The attacks happened minutes apart along River Road in East Donegal Township on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, beginning around 12:15 a.m., authorities said.

Three Attacks In 20 Minutes

The first victims were three people sitting inside a car when Sweigard approached and began pulling on their door handles. They locked the doors and called police.

Next, Sweigard confronted a group of teens outside the Sheetz at 1158 River Road in Marietta, where he told a girl she had “five seconds to get in the truck,” police said. She refused.

Then Sweigard crossed into a nearby housing development, where he pushed a man aside and grabbed a woman by the arm, trying to drag her down a flight of stairs, investigators said.

Victims gave officers detailed descriptions of Sweigard and his vehicle. Later that day, Lancaster City Police located him still wearing the same clothing and driving the same car.

Charges And Plea

Sweigard initially faced:

Felony Kidnap to Inflict Injury or Terror (4 counts).

Felony Kidnapping of Minor – Inflict Bodily Injury.

Misdemeanor False Imprisonment.

Misdemeanor Unlawful Restraint – Serious Bodily Injury.

Misdemeanor Loitering and Prowling at Night.

Summary Harassment – Physical Contact.

On Sept. 3, 2025, he pleaded no contest to:

Criminal Attempt of Kidnapping to Inflict Injury (2 counts).

Unlawful Restraint.

Terroristic Threats (2 counts).

False Imprisonment.

Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime.

Harassment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa. Charges were filed by Susquehanna Regional Police Officer Joshua Rudy.

Long Rap Sheet

Sweigard has a 20-year criminal history with prior convictions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, and York counties, including theft, robbery, fleeing police, trespassing, and assault, court records show.

He was held without bail following his preliminary arraignment before Judge Torrey J. Landis, who ruled that “no conditions other than imprisonment can guarantee public safety.”

Anyone with additional information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective Laurel Bair at 717-426-1164 or [email protected].

