Commissioner Josh Parsons Announces PA Senate Campaign With Congressman Smucker Endorsement

Parsons, who has served as a County Commissioner since 2016, has built a reputation as a results-driven conservative leader focused on fiscal responsibility, public safety, and preserving Lancaster County’s values. His tenure has included efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, support law enforcement, and manage county budgets without tax increases.

As Commissioner, Parsons has delivered on promises to run an efficient government, maintaining Lancaster County’s status as having the third-lowest tax rate among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties—and the lowest of any large county. Under his leadership, the county has paid off around $100 million in debt, built up reserves, and improved its bond rating, all while avoiding tax hikes for over 11 years.

Parsons also spearheaded reforms at the Lancaster County Prison, introducing the innovative PrisonStat program, which uses data-driven metrics to improve accountability and operations. These changes earned state and national recognition. Additionally, he co-founded Joining Forces, Lancaster County’s first unified effort to tackle the opioid crisis, leading to a significant reduction in overdose deaths.

Prior to his role as Commissioner, Parsons served as a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Office, working on thousands of criminal cases, including homicides. He was the DA’s representative to the Special Emergency Response Team (the County SWAT team) and helped establish the Lancaster County Veterans Court, offering second chances to veterans in trouble. He also spent time as an associate at a leading Lancaster County law firm, practicing both criminal and civil law.

Parsons’ public service began in the Army, where he served as an infantry officer, including roles as Rifle Platoon Leader and Executive Officer. He earned numerous distinctions, including the Expert Infantryman’s Badge and Army Parachutist Badge. His military service reinforced the values of integrity, responsibility, and service he learned growing up in Lancaster County.

Educationally, Parsons graduated with honors from the University of Delaware on an Army ROTC scholarship and later earned a full merit scholarship to Penn State Dickinson School of Law. He also completed Harvard University’s Driving Government Performance program for senior leaders. Parsons holds certifications in government leadership and performance strategies, adding to his expertise in public administration. For over 15 years, Parsons taught Trial Advocacy at Penn State Dickinson School of Law.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Parsons has been active in his community, serving on various boards and committees to support Lancaster County’s economic and civic development. He is a family man, raising three children with his wife in Lancaster County.

Congressman Smucker, who represented the 36th District in the Pennsylvania State Senate before serving in Congress, expressed confidence in Parsons’ ability to serve effectively in Harrisburg.

“Josh Parsons has shown he is a thoughtful and results-driven conservative leader,” said Congressman Smucker. “He has never backed down from a fight to defend our values, and I have no doubt that he will give the people of the 36th Senate District 110% every day to ensure they are exceptionally represented. As Republican committee members decide who the Senate nominee will be, I hope they’ll join me in supporting and endorsing Josh Parsons for State Senate.”

The nomination process will be decided by Republican committee members, with Parsons emerging as a strong contender to represent the district.

