Christopher Rivera is charged with multiple counts of robbery, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 8:17 p.m., officers with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department were dispatched for a “burglary in progress” at the Calm Spa located in Penn Town Shopping Center in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road in Manheim.

A preliminary review of the body-worn camera shows that as Rivera ran out of the back of the business, he refused to follow multiple police commands to stop, and pulled what appeared to be a firearm from his waistband and continued to flee with the firearm in his hand, the DA said.

One officer fired his service weapon and disabled the suspect. Officers immediately secured the suspect and rendered first aid. The suspect was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Rivera also is accused of raping two employees at the spa, the DA said.

Rivera was arraigned and bail was set at $1 million. He remains in the hospital at this time under guard. The investigation of the officer-involved shooting is continuing as the District Attorney’s Office continues to review additional video footage and conduct interviews.

