Christopher Todd Zweifel, 58, is facing an array of charges, including financial exploitation, child rape, and indecent assault, after investigations revealed alleged crimes spanning from 2019 to 2024, police announced Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

The most recent investigation revealed Zweifel allegedly stole $124,091.55 from an elderly victim between Oct. 6, 2022, and Aug. 5, 2024. Police say Zweifel used the stolen funds for personal expenses, including $30,999.35 for a new car titled in his name. Zweifel was charged with Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult, Theft by Deception, and Access Device Fraud.

Zweifel, who remains in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges, also faces serious allegations of sexually assaulting multiple children.

Zweifel was arrested on Aug. 5, 2024, after a report alleged he digitally penetrated a child in August 2023, police said. Zweifel was charged with Rape of a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, and Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child in that case. Unable to post $250,000 bail, he was committed to Lancaster County Prison.

A second investigation in September 2024 revealed Zweifel allegedly sexually assaulted another child between 2019 and 2021. He was charged with Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and related offenses.

Zweifel is a registered Megan’s Law offender, police said. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with information to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.

