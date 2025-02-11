Child Struck By Vehicle In Lancaster County, Road Closed: Police

The crash happened at 7:36 a.m. on East Farmersville Road in the Farmersville section of West Earl Township, according to the West Earl Township Police Department.

Emergency responders treated the child at the scene before transporting them to Lancaster General Health for further care. The child’s current condition has not been released.

East Farmersville Road remains shut down between North Farmersville Road/South Farmersville Road and Cats Back Road/South Fairmount Road as investigators, including the Lancaster County Crash Team, examine the scene.

The Farmersville Fire Department, New Holland Ambulance, and WellSpan medics assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is urged to contact West Earl Township Police at 717-859-1411.

This is one of two accidents involving children in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning, Feb. 11. Click here to read about the crash that injured two children and killed their father.

