Child Porn Crackdown: PA Trio Nabbed In Major Bust, DA Says

The arrests of Christopher Escobar-Ledesma, 29, of Kutztown; Michael W. Leininger, 64, of Laureldale; and Michael E. Ransier, 72, of Exeter Township, follow a trio of tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Berks County District Attorney’s Office said.

The tips flagged disturbing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) shared online. Investigators traced each case to different web platforms — Google, Bing, and Amazon Photos — leading to charges and arrests this week.

Detectives began investigating Escobar-Ledesma after learning suspected CSAM had been uploaded through a Google account. The internet service provider and Google LLC confirmed the uploads were tied to the defendant’s IP address and Gmail.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home in Kutztown Borough and seized a cellphone and laptop. As a result, numerous digital images of CSAM were located on the defendant’s cellphone, the DA’s office said.

Escobar-Ledesma was charged on Monday, June 16, with:

Sexual Abuse of Children – Dissemination of Child Pornography

Sexual Abuse of Children - Possession of Child Pornography

Criminal Use of a Communications Facility

He was arrested Wednesday, June 18, and held on $25,000 bail.

Leininger was charged after authorities said he uploaded and viewed child porn using Bing. Detectives linked the uploads to his IP address and searched his Laureldale Borough home, seizing a cellphone and several laptops.

Forensic analysis was conducted, and as a result, several digital files of suspected CSAM were located on one of the laptops seized from the defendant’s residence, the DA said.

He was charged June 16 with Sexual Abuse of Children – Possession of Child Pornography. Leininger surrendered on June 18 and was held on $25,000 bail.

Ransier’s case began when investigators found CSAM had been uploaded through Amazon Photos. His IP address was traced, and a search of his home led to the seizure of mobile phones, tablets, and a laptop. Hundreds of digital images of CSAM were found, the DA’s office said.

Ransier later confessed to investigators that he viewed and possessed the material.

He was charged June 16 with:

Sexual Abuse of Children - Possession of Child Pornography

Criminal Use of a Communications Facility

Ransier surrendered on June 18 and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

As with all criminal cases, officials note that the charges are accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

