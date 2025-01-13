Brandon Baczek died of multiple traumatic injuries following the crash near Old Harrisburg Pike and Esbenshade Road, according to the coroner's office.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1:17 a.m. Baczek was found in a parking lot off the roadway and pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m., officials said.

His body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center, where an autopsy confirmed the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries. The manner of death was ruled accidental, the coroner's office said.

Details about Brandon's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

