Body Found Floating In Susquehanna River In Lancaster County: Police

A body was discovered in the Susquehanna River on Friday afternoon in Lancaster County, police announced.

A water rescue in the Susquehanna River.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Liverpool Rescue
Susquehanna Riverlands State Park

 Photo Credit: Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay
West Hempfield Township officers were called to the riverbank around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 18. When they arrived, they found the body floating between the Wrights Ferry Bridge (Route 30) and the Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 462), according to the department.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

The identity of the person and the circumstances surrounding the discovery have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

