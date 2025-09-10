Overcast 71°

Attempted Child Luring Reported In Lancaster: Police

A reported attempted child luring along College Avenue sparked a police response in Lancaster on Wednesday, Sept. 10, authorities announced.

A Lancaster City Bureau of Police vehicle 

 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Officers and detectives quickly located the associated vehicle and identified the driver. Investigators said the man has been cooperative.

“There is no danger to the public at this time,” police detailed in the release.

Members of the Bureau’s Investigative Division continue to investigate the incident.

