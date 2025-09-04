A Few Clouds 80°

Apolinar Menedez Heredia Killed At Lancaster Leaf Tobacco

A man was killed after becoming trapped in machinery at Lancaster Leaf Tobacco, the coroner announced on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Lancaster Leaf Tobacco located at 207 Piney Road.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Apolinar Menedez Heredia, 63, of the 1000 block of Maple Avenue in Lancaster, died after he was extricated from equipment at the company, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened at 207 Piney Road at 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The cause and manner of death remain pending. An autopsy has been authorized, officials said.

OSHA is investigating this incident.

No further details have been released.

