Apolinar Menedez Heredia, 63, of the 1000 block of Maple Avenue in Lancaster, died after he was extricated from equipment at the company, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened at 207 Piney Road at 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The cause and manner of death remain pending. An autopsy has been authorized, officials said.

OSHA is investigating this incident.

No further details have been released.

