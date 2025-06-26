Andrew Scott Selby, 55, of Lancaster, was found guilty of:

Felony Rape – Forcible Compulsion.

Felony Rape Of A Person Less Than 13.

Three Counts Felony Sexual Assault.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Person Less Than 13.

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Selby used his position as a Lancaster City police officer to target the victims, who were 11, 13, and 16 years old when the crimes occurred in the mid-to-late 1990s, prosecutors said. He was convicted following a three-day trial and four and a half hours of jury deliberation.

Selby’s bail was set at $1.5 million following the verdict. He will be sentenced at a later date by Senior Judge William P. Mahon, who presided over the trial.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

‘He Was A Cop. He Had A Gun.’

One victim testified that Selby raped her at his home in December 1997—days after he was assigned to investigate a previous rape she had reported. “He was a cop. He had a gun,” she told the court. “It was a very harrowing experience.”

Another survivor said Selby initiated a sexual relationship with her when she was just 11 years old, while a third victim said Selby used a plastic sandwich bag as a makeshift condom when he forced himself on her at age 15.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lapp told jurors that Selby had a “common plan” to gain trust in his role as a law enforcement officer before abusing that trust to satisfy his sexual desires.

Three Survivors. No Connection. Same Story.

None of the victims knew each other, yet each described intimate knowledge of Selby’s home and vehicle interiors—details they could not have known without having been inside, the District Attorney’s Office said. One woman recalled precise physical features of Selby when shirtless.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

The investigation began in early 2024 after one of the victims contacted Lancaster police requesting details about her original 1997 case, which Selby had handled. That led to new interviews and charges filed by Detective Sergeant Jessica Higgins.

District Attorney Heather Adams credited the survivors’ courage and the persistence of the prosecution team for securing the verdict.

“We hope that this verdict brings peace to all the victims and that it contributes to a path of healing for each and every one of them,” Adams said in a statement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.