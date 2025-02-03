Christopher Hoover Martin, 31, of Clay Township, was found guilty of felony child endangerment by Judge Jeffery Wright following a bench trial on Jan. 14, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Martin had allowed his 3-year-old daughter and her 4-year-old brother to ride on a small horse-drawn cart pulling a large tobacco wagon on Aug. 26, 2022. The child fell from the cart— which lacked side or rear railings— and was run over by the wagon's wheels along Sunnyside Road in Clay Township at 11:15 a.m., police said at the time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police investigated and charged Martin with a single felony count of endangering the welfare of children.

Judge Wright sentenced Martin to a maximum of 23 months of confinement with credit for time served, followed by five years of probation and 50 hours of community service focusing on farm and agricultural safety education.

In issuing his verdict, Wright emphasized that the conviction was not a critique of Amish and Mennonite customs but a recognition of parental responsibility for child safety.

During the trial, an expert witness cited Agricultural Youth Work Guidelines, which state that children under 7 should not perform farm-related tasks. Working around wagons and farm machinery is only recommended for children 14 and older under parental supervision.

“This case is about ensuring the safety of children on family farms,” said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lapp, who prosecuted Martin. “Customs and traditions are important, but safety improvements— like reflective signs and lights on buggies— have been adopted in the past. Hopefully, this tragedy will lead to similar changes.”

In 2023, five Pennsylvania farm fatalities involved children 5 and under, Penn State Extension reported. Between 2000 and 2019, Lancaster County saw 25 farm deaths of children 9 and under, accounting for over one-third of all farm fatalities. Vehicles and machinery were the leading causes of child farm deaths, making up 32% and 28% of cases, respectively.

Penn State’s Ag Safety & Health team provides educational resources, and Bart Township Fire Company will host a Farm and Family Safety Day on April 5 to promote awareness.

Officer Matthew Hinkle of Northern Lancaster County Regional Police filed the charges.

