A Lancaster man tried to mow down his neighbor with a truck before stabbing him in the arm with a 6-inch knife during a wild chase, police in Manheim Township announced on Tuesday, July 1.

 Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Alfredo Santiago-Tirado, 37, is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person after the terrifying ordeal outside a home on the 900 block of North Queen Street, according to authorities.

It started around 9 a.m. on Friday, May 31, when Santiago-Tirado's neighbor accused him of breaking into their apartment, police said. Santiago-Tirado said “no,” hopped into a pickup truck, and floored it toward the victim.

The neighbor jumped out of the way — but the violence wasn’t over.

Santiago-Tirado got out of the truck and ran after the man, swinging a 6-inch knife and yelling that he would “capture” him, according to the criminal complaint. When the victim stopped running, Santiago-Tirado stabbed him in the arm and fled.

Bleeding, the man called 911 and walked to the hospital, where officers later met him. His wound required stitches.

Santiago-Tirado was arrested on June 12 and remains in Lancaster County Prison on $40,000 bail. He waived his preliminary hearing on June 20 and will now face trial in county court.

The case is being prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson. Charges were filed by Manheim Township Detective Nicholas Fritz.

