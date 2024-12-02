Overcast 36°

Alex Ramos-Flores Charged In $66K Cocaine Bust: DA

A Lancaster man accused of dealing cocaine was arrested after authorities seized more than $66,000 in cash and cocaine from his home, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force announced Monday, Dec. 2

Alex Ramos-Flores and the cocaine and money seized from his home. 

 Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Jillian Pikora
Alex Yamil Ramos-Flores, 28, is charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, officials said.

Detectives, with help from Homeland Security Investigations and Pennsylvania State Police, raided Ramos-Flores’ home in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue on Nov. 6. They uncovered 14 grams of powder cocaine worth $1,400, two loaded pistol magazines, drug paraphernalia, and $66,111 in cash, the task force said.

The investigation began in August, and undercover agents or confidential informants made multiple cocaine purchases from Ramos-Flores using pre-recorded funds provided by the task force, according to investigators. Some of the marked money was recovered during the search.

Ramos-Flores was released after posting $50,000 bail set by Judge Adam Witkonis, records show.

