Alex Yamil Ramos-Flores, 28, is charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, officials said.

Detectives, with help from Homeland Security Investigations and Pennsylvania State Police, raided Ramos-Flores’ home in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue on Nov. 6. They uncovered 14 grams of powder cocaine worth $1,400, two loaded pistol magazines, drug paraphernalia, and $66,111 in cash, the task force said.

The investigation began in August, and undercover agents or confidential informants made multiple cocaine purchases from Ramos-Flores using pre-recorded funds provided by the task force, according to investigators. Some of the marked money was recovered during the search.

Ramos-Flores was released after posting $50,000 bail set by Judge Adam Witkonis, records show.

