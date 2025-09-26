20 Starbucks Stores Closing Across Pennsylvania: Here’s Where

The closures are tied to Starbucks’ “Back to Starbucks” turnaround plan, CEO Brian Niccol told employees. The coffeehouse chain has faced six straight quarters of declining sales and will operate about 1% fewer cafés in North America during fiscal year 2025, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

“I know these decisions impact our partners and their families, and we did not make them lightly,” Niccol wrote. “I believe these steps are necessary to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks that deepens its impact on the world and creates more opportunities for our partners, suppliers, and the communities we serve.”

The locations slated for closure either fell short of company standards or lacked a path to financial performance, Niccol said.

Here’s Where Starbucks Is Closing In Pennsylvania:

Belle Vernon — 128 Pricedale Rd.

Waterfront Towne Center, Homestead — 270 W. Bridge St.

Northern Pike, Monroeville — 4301 Northern Pike

William Penn & McMasters, Monroeville — 4185 William Penn Hwy

PA Turnpike Oakmont Plaza East, Verona — Milepost 49.3

Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh — 3931 Butler St.

East Carson St., Pittsburgh — 1400 E. Carson St.

Penn Center East, Pittsburgh — 3464 William Penn Hwy

North Center Ave., Somerset — 1033 N. Center Ave.

PA Turnpike Midway Plaza East, Bedford — Eastbound MP 147.3 Exit

PA Turnpike Midway Plaza West, Bedford — Between Exits 11 & 12

Breezewood — 16268 Lincoln Highway

Greengate Centre, Greensburg — 2540 Greengate Center Circle

Market District, Murrysville — 4810 Old William Penn Hwy

Latrobe — 2701 Sharky’s Dr.

Hyde Park Plaza, Leechburg — 451 Hyde Park Rd.

Mount Pleasant — 255 Bessemer Rd.

Murrysville Rte. 22 — 3788 William Penn Hwy

Town Center Dr., Johnstown — 109 Town Center Dr.

North Queen St., Lancaster — 101 North Queen St.

Three of the closing stores — Lancaster’s North Queen Street, and Pittsburgh’s East Carson Street and Butler Street shops — were unionized.

Workers at the impacted stores will be notified this week. Starbucks said it will try to offer jobs at nearby or new locations and provide severance packages with extended benefits.

The company is also eliminating about 900 non-retail jobs, marking its second major round of cuts in 2025 after 1,100 corporate positions were slashed in February.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.