The pair is accused of altering hundreds of photos of classmates and acquaintances using artificial intelligence tools to create explicit images. A total of 60 female victims have been identified—48 of whom are students at the school. Fifty-nine victims are minors, and one is over the age of 18, authorities said.

**AI-Generated Images Lead To Juvenile Charges**

Both juveniles face numerous counts, including criminal conspiracy, sexual abuse of children, dissemination of child pornography, and possession of obscene materials. Juvenile #1 also faces an additional child pornography charge after unrelated explicit material was found during the investigation.

Investigators said the juveniles took photos from victims’ social media accounts, digitally altered them, and exchanged the explicit images on Discord, a social media platform. A forensic search uncovered 347 altered images and videos depicting varying levels of nudity.

The activity came to light in November 2023, when Juvenile #1 mistakenly shared one of the images in a group chat with other Lancaster Country Day School students. The image was quickly removed, and the student who reported it also removed Juvenile #1 from the chat.

Further investigation revealed that the defendants created multiple email accounts to bypass restrictions on the AI application they used, which required a “cooling off” period before generating additional altered images.

DA: School Officials Not Legally Required To Report

District Attorney Adams clarified that school officials were not legally obligated to report the initial allegations of AI-altered images under Pennsylvania’s current mandatory reporting laws. The crimes do not meet the existing definition of child abuse, and offenses involving child-on-child harm are exempt from mandatory reporting requirements.

The school received an anonymous “Safe to Say” tip in November 2023 alleging that a student was creating AI-altered nude images. However, school officials did not notify law enforcement or file a report with ChildLine until June 2024, after additional information emerged. Parents eventually reported the allegations, prompting the criminal investigation.

Legislation Targets AI Child Pornography

Pennsylvania lawmakers recently passed amendments to Title 18, criminalizing the possession and dissemination of AI-generated child sexual abuse materials. The new laws, effective Dec. 20, 2024, make these crimes felonies.

“This case highlights the deeply harmful impact of AI-generated abuse,” Adams said. “While these laws are a step in the right direction, I urge legislators to consider further expanding mandatory reporting requirements to include AI-related offenses.”

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities encourage anyone with additional information or concerns to contact Detective Laurel Bair at 717-426-1164 or bairl@srpd27.com.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart will prosecute the case.

