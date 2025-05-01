2 Hospitalized After PA State Police Vehicle Causes Head-On Crash In Lancaster

The crash happened on Hartman Bridge Road near the intersection of Leaman Road, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. The date of the crash was not immediately available.

The PSP vehicle was traveling north behind a 2015 Nissan Murano that had stopped to make a left turn onto Leaman Road. The PSP driver couldn’t stop in time and struck the Murano on its rear driver’s side, the report says.

The police vehicle then veered into the oncoming lane and hit a Mercedes-Benz GLC Series head-on.

The Murano and the Mercedes both spun out, while the PSP vehicle came to rest blocking both lanes of Hartman Bridge Road, investigators said.

The PSP driver and the driver of the Mercedes were both taken to Lancaster General Hospital by Lancaster EMS. Their conditions were not disclosed.

