$19K Worth Of Clothes Stolen From Spooky Nook Sports: Police

The theft was reported by a representative from MADE Hoops on Friday, May 30, after they realized the large box—containing 783 individual pieces of clothing—was missing, according to the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

Investigators say the clothing disappeared from the facility, located at 2913 Spooky Nook Road, sometime between Friday, April 18 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 19 at 9 a.m.

The total value of the stolen items is estimated at $18,992, police said.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Hempfield police.

