15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Camper Fire In Lancaster County: PSP

A 15-year-old girl was found dead after a camper caught fire in Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Saturday, Nov. 1.

A fire engine 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Holland @ghostdasquarian
Jillian Pikora
Troopers from the Lancaster Station were dispatched to the Roamers Retreat Campground at 5005 Lincoln Highway around 4 a.m., according to the release.

When first responders arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames with reports of a person trapped inside. Multiple fire companies worked together to extinguish the blaze.

Once the fire was out, responders discovered the body of a 15-year-old girl inside the camper, state police said.

Troop J Fire Marshals responded to investigate the cause and origin of the fire, which remains under investigation.

