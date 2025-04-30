14-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Picked Up At Playground, Raped, Then Sent Home In Uber: Affidavit

Nicklos Dennis McRae, 25, is facing seven felony charges after the girl identified him as the man who sexually assaulted her in August 2021, Lancaster City Bureau of Police said in the affidavit.

Victim’s Account: 'No' And 'Stop' Ignored

The girl told police she was picked up from the playground at Columbia Middle School around 4:53 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. McRae allegedly drove her to his home on Union Street in Lancaster, where he began kissing her and making sexual comments like, “I wish I could be 14 again.”

She told him “no” and “stop” multiple times and pushed him away, but he ignored her, removed her clothing, and raped her while she cried, according to the affidavit. He then forced her into a standing position, bent her over a dresser, and raped her again from behind, police said.

After the assault, McRae called an Uber to send the girl home, investigators wrote.

DNA Match From 2021 Rape Kit Links McRae

The victim went to Lancaster General Hospital the following day for a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE). In September 2023, police received a CODIS match identifying McRae’s DNA in the evidence collected.

When interviewed on April 22, 2025, McRae first denied knowing the girl, but later admitted to picking her up and performing oral and vaginal sex with her at his home, police said.

He was charged two days later.

Charges, Bail, And Upcoming Hearing

McRae faces the following charges:

Felony Rape.

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse by Forcible Compulsion.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault.

Felony Sexual Assault.

Felony Corruption of Minors.

He was arraigned on Friday, April 25 before MDJ 02-1-01 and released on $250,000 bail through a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, May 9.

