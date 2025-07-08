13-Year-Old Lived In Crack House Where Dealers Pushed Drugs From Lancaster Living Room: DA

Detectives say crack cocaine was being sold right out of a South Mulberry Street home while the teen — whose legal guardian is one of the accused — was inside.

Joey Anthony Torres, 43, and Betty Jean Poremba, 64, allegedly ran the drug operation from their home, with James Jonathan Rocha, 28, also selling crack there on separate occasions, according to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Investigators say they caught all three during a months-long sting, using undercover officers and confidential informants to buy drugs directly from inside the house.

On Thursday, April 3, a raid on the home turned up 19 grams of crack cocaine worth $1,900 and over $1,000 in cash. Officers say the girl — just 13 — was living among it all. She was immediately removed from the home by Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency.

The charges include:

Joey Anthony Torres: Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Felony Conspiracy. Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Betty Jean Poremba: Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Felony Conspiracy. Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of Children.

James Jonathan Rocha: Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Felony Conspiracy. Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Torres and Rocha remain behind bars in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 and $20,000 bail. Poremba was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.