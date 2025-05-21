Overcast 56°

12-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Exposing Himself To Young Girl In Lancaster County: PSP

A 12-year-old boy is accused of exposing himself to a young girl in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release issued on Tuesday, May 20.

 Photo Credit: Instagram/PA State Police @pastatepolice
Jillian Pikora
The indecent exposure occurred around 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, along Georgetown Road in Bart Township, according to Trooper J. Musser of the Lancaster Crime Unit.

The release lists the victim as a 15-year-old girl from Paradise. However, the narrative section of the report states the boy exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl. Police did not clarify the discrepancy.

Both individuals involved are minors, and no charges have been confirmed as of Tuesday. The case remains under investigation.

